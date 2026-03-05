BALLOT READY CITIZENS FIRST PARTY OPEN CALLS FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION ADOPTIONS





In readiness for the upcoming nominations for the 2026 Presidential and general elections, Citizens First has announced an open call for applications from individuals wishing to contest as Members of Parliament, Mayors and Council Chairpersons.





According to a published call for applications, CF Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador, Dr. Mwaba Kasese-Bota, said the expression of interest is for all Constituencies, Districts and Wards countrywide.





The CF has set conditions for those intending to be adopted, which includes submission of curriculum vitae indicating both professional and community work, grade 12 certificate, NRC, voters card, tax clearance certificate and a dully signed application form obtained from the Secretariat.





Ambassador Bota said the CF application for adoption will run from March 10, to March 27, 2026.





CF completed all electoral formalities including holding a convention and updating office holders at the Registrar of Societies.