BALLY GRACES ABSA CUP FINAL IN NDOLA

Ndola, Zambia – May 10, 2025 – Republican President Hakainde Hichilema brought excitement and prestige to the Absa Cup 2025 final as he graced the football spectacle at a packed Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday.

The President, fondly known as Bally, received a rousing welcome from thousands of fans gathered to witness a highly anticipated clash between six-time champions ZESCO United and two-time titleholders Red Arrows.

Dressed smartly and beaming with enthusiasm, President Hichilema was joined by Absa Bank Zambia Managing Director Mizinga Melu, newly-elected FAZ President Keith Mweemba, and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu as they made their way to the pitch for pre-match formalities.

The presence of the Head of State underscored the growing importance of sport in Zambia’s national agenda, with President Hichilema’s attendance signaling continued government support for football development in the country.

