BALLY IS A PROMOTER OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY – TREVOR MWIINDE

… as he labels the abolishment of Death Sentence and Defamation of the President as Christmas Gift to Zambians……

Lusaka – 24th December, 2022

The United Party for National Development has said that Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is a believer and promoter of Human rights and Democracy.

President Hichilema yesterday assented to the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill number 25 of 2012, abolishing the imposition of the death penalty and offense of criminal defamation of the President.

In a statement, the UPND National Youth Deputy Chairman Politics Mr. Trevor Mwiinde said the these pieces of legislation were used by previous regimes to victimize political opponents which is an abrogation of human rights and an assault on democracy.

“Firstly, We would love to congratulate the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for doing what other Presidents failed to do that is to abolish the death penalty and defamation of the President. These pieces of legislation were used by previous governments to victimize political opponents which is not only an abrogation of human rights but also an assault on democracy”, Mr. Mwiinde said.

Mr. Mwiinde then said that President Hichilema respects and promotes the rights of the Zambian people regardless of there status and political affiliation.

“President Hichilema is a strong advocate for the rights of all Zambians regardless of their financial status or political affiliations. As one who once suffered at the hands of abuse of political legislation, President Hichilema believes that No Zambian should illegally undergo what he went through when he spend over 100 days in Maximum state prison for trumped up charges”, Mr. Mwiinde said.

Mr. Mwiinde then said that the abolishiment of the death penalty and offense of criminal defamation of the president was a early Christmas Present to Zambians. May I also wish our friends in jail a prosperous 2023.

“Lastly but not the least, The people of Zambia should treat this great gift by President Hichilema and the UPND led Government as an early Christmas present”, Mr. Mwiinde said.