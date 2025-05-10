BALLY SECURES 22,000 TICKETS FOR THE ABSA CUP FINAL AT LEVY MWANAWASA STADIUM. GO AND COLLECT YOUR FREE TICKET FROM THE NDOLA DCs OFFICE BETWEEN NOW AND 12:00HRS AND JOIN BALLY AT LEVY TODAY

Copperbelt Province Minister Hon. Elisha Matambo writes….



PUBLIC NOTICE:



We would like to inform the general public that The Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has bought 22,000 football tickets for the people of Zambia.





The Head of State wishes to watch the ABSA Final with the people of Zambia and interact with them.



The tickets will be distributed from the Ndola District Commissioner’s Office between 08:30 – 12:00 Hrs this morning.





We invite the public to collect their tickets and join the President for this event. See you at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this afternoon.



Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister