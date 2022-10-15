Bally Should Have Promoted Someone Within NPA So That The DPP Is Independent- Tutwa Ngulube

Hon. Tutwa Ngulube writes:
BALLY SHOULD HAVE PROMOTED SOMEONE WITHIN NPA SO THAT THE DPP IS INDEPENDENT. THIS DPP HE HAS APPOINTED IS UPND AND HOS PERSONAL LAWYER AND HENCE HE WILL NEVER BE IMPARTIAL.
GILBERT WAS MY CLASSMATE AND IS VERY COMPETENT BUT HIS APPOINTMENT IS RECEIVED WITH MIXED FEELINGS BECAUSE OF THE PERCEIVED BIAS TOWARDS UPND.
Awe !we don’t want interference from losers. The President has the prerogative to appoint whoever he sees fit. Just shut up and let HH work.
Bally is smarter than you Mr Dropout Pig. He saw through your stupidity how you planted your fellow idiots to take over from each other. Waloba ilyauma ngwele. Stupid idiot.