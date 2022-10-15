Bally Should Have Promoted Someone Within NPA So That The DPP Is Independent- Tutwa Ngulube

Hon. Tutwa Ngulube writes:



BALLY SHOULD HAVE PROMOTED SOMEONE WITHIN NPA SO THAT THE DPP IS INDEPENDENT. THIS DPP HE HAS APPOINTED IS UPND AND HOS PERSONAL LAWYER AND HENCE HE WILL NEVER BE IMPARTIAL.

GILBERT WAS MY CLASSMATE AND IS VERY COMPETENT BUT HIS APPOINTMENT IS RECEIVED WITH MIXED FEELINGS BECAUSE OF THE PERCEIVED BIAS TOWARDS UPND.