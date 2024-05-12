POLICE PROBE PROPHET’S DEATH

Police in Kafue have instituted investigations into the mysterious death of a prophet of Mungu area who died a few weeks after he was allegedly discovered to have defiled a minor at his house on pretext he was exorcising demons.

Prophet Ackim Mizinga was approached by the family of the victim, aged 14, to pray for her three weeks ago so that she could have her demons exorcised.

The prophet went to pick the victim from her parents’ house around 08:00 so that he could exorcise her demons from his house.

The plan was for him to pray for her for a few hours and return her to her parents. But the prophet did not return the victim to her parents as agreed.

