By McPherson Mutale
“The drama at the Ministry of Information and Media should come to an end. Bally’s way of solving the problem is merely creating another.
By appointing Mr. Thabo Kawana, the hope is that he will fill the void. Unfortunately, he has just created another problem. Mr Kawana was better left at the party Secretariate as a functionary.
The problem is the Minister and the team around her. She was thrown in the deep-end without a life jacket. She is drowning and she may not drown alone.
Cabinet is like a bicycle chain, when it’s broken in one place, it’s useless. The earlier Bally realizes the weakest link, the earlier he can solve his problems.
There is a number Ministers in Bally’s administration who are just seat warmers and he is not doing himself a favor by keeping them to warm seats. For now it might be bearable but soon people will get tired.
It’s never too early to change your team if you realize in the first minute that one of your players is not fit.
The bulky of the problem for Bally is that, the person who is suppose to be the eyes and ears of the administration is actually unable to see and hear.
The vacuum that Hon Kasanda has created has forced people like Anthony Bwalya and Cornelius Mweetwa to try and fill in the gap.
Unfortunately, this is a nightmare as they both can’t freely speak on government policy without crossing the line and stepping into the Minister’s office.
President Bally has to be bald and deal with the Minister. If he needs her so badly in his administration, he can reshuffle her.
The work ahead is very brutal and requires a competent communicator and an agile public policy expert.
The administration has IMF and its attendant tough choices that need an effective and efficient communication machinery. There is none at the moment.
Regardless of the major successes the administration has scored so far, the Minister and her team have lamentably failed to create a contrast between what we vomited and what has been achieved so far.
What has happened is that the Minister has allowed and enabled the opposition to have a field day.
Governance, like politics is about perceptions. You should not just DO but you should also be SEEN to be DOING.
The opportunity to do the right thing is now, before the water gets to the nose.
Bally can choose to babysit adults and get grey by 2026, or he can do the right thing and have a team that helps him to deliver a prosperous and equitable Zambia.”
What’s wrong wit this young& beautiful looking Minister?I think the best approach is not outright red card but she has her Boss .So the Boss must seek audience with her&give her guidelines n what exactly she is required of her.If still nothing improves then corrective action should be taken to save the Ministry n make it more viable.
Well-spoken in season and on time. The issue with our President is that he thinks his way of management is flawless and so are his appointees. With that in mind, he struggles to see problems in his ministers lest he is accused of not being meticulous which has become their national anthem. He is the “I know it all man” and his ministers can’t and will not correct him.
Even when the ship is losing direction and sinking, no one is brave enough to say it to him and that will prove to be costly for his presidency and the country at large.
I see nothing wrong with Chushi Kasanda. I am not saying she is perfect. I sense malice and/or male chauvinistic behavior towards her. It is not her job nor govt’s priority to be answering back to the Messrs know it all like Sean Tembo, Nakachinda, Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba. These people are SEEKING ATTENTION. They are not getting it hence attack Chushi. Please madam and UPND use your mandate on more important things that will make a difference to the ordinary Zambians. These now opposition OF characters et Al wasted 10 years spinning the yarn, harassing opponents with lawfare, closing critical media and graft. Don’t be drawn into there attention seeking trap. Just do your job.
I don’t expect you to be loquacious like other lady who was there. Follow your own govt way of doing things.
This lady can be given time by moving her to another ministry, my worry is the sports minister, it now makes me think that he may be related to maureen nkandu, the former wife to Kalusha, can watch dog check that out for me.
This is the biggest problem this new govt has, the minister who is supposed to communicate to the people why the govt is doing so and so has gone to sleep. Every time she opens her mouth is to warn the opposition about the freedom of speech.