BANA MUMBI IS NOT MY WIFE – SHI MUMBI SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Renowned comedian Aubrey Luo alias Shi Mumbi took a chance to set the record straight when responding to Kenny T’s question on his relationship with his skit mate Rita Bwalya alias Bana Mumbi when he featured on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast.

Kenny T and his host Shi Mumbi jocked about how up to now there are some people who still believe that Shi Mumbi and Bana Mumbi are a couple in real life.

The comedian revealed that he is too close to Bana Mumbi such that even when they are just hanging around, people think she is his wife.

The comedian admitted that he likes that people believe that they are a couple because it shows that he does justice in his work.

“Otherwise, Bana Mumbi tebana mwana, people should know that,” clarified the comedian and then went ahead to state that his wife is not a social media person and does not like being in the limelight.

Shi Mumbi further revealed that the two met at Lusaka Play House, and from that moment, he saw that she was talented and they started working together.

These speculations arose from their comedy skits videos in which the two play husband and wife so perfectly that it has led their viewers into thinking that they must be a couple in real life.

But Shi Mumbi clears the air on this podcast as he clearly stated that the two are nothing more than talented comedians who deliver amazing work such that people can no longer distinguish between reality and acting.