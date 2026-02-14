BARBADIAN PM MIA MOTTLEY SECURES HISTORIC THIRD TERM WITH CLEAN SWEEP





By Anele Dlamini



#SDN, 13 February 2026



BARBADOS: Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley has won a historic third consecutive term after her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) captured all 30 seats in the island nation’s House of Assembly, official results confirmed early Thursday. This marks the second time Mottley’s party has achieved a complete sweep.





Speaking to supporters, Mottley, 60, emphasized her administration’s commitment to social and economic reform. “Our mission first and foremost is to stop poor people from being poor and to remove injustice wherever it exists to create opportunities for people,” she said, pledging to focus on infrastructure, healthcare and road safety. Friday was declared a public holiday in celebration of the victory.





Mottley also highlighted the changing global landscape since her first election in 2018, noting the importance of unity and innovation for Barbados’ future. She has been a vocal advocate for climate finance reform and debt relief strategies for climate-vulnerable nations, such as debt-for-climate swaps. In 2025, Barbados reduced its debt-to-GDP ratio to just under 100% for the first time in more than a decade, following a 2018 bond default.





The opposition Democratic Labour Party acknowledged the results, stating, “The people have spoken and we respect their voices.”