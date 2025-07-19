Barbara Banda apologises on behalf of the Copper Queens

She writes…



To the people of Zambia,



We want to start by saying how deeply sorry we are for our performance in our recent WAFCON match against Nigeria. We understand that the 5-0 loss was not what you deserved, and we fell short of your expectations.





We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support you’ve shown us throughout our journey. Your encouragement and belief in us have meant the world, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to represent Zambia on the international stage.





We acknowledge that we didn’t meet the standards you expect from the Copper Queens, and for that, we’re truly sorry. We’re committed to learning from our mistakes, working tirelessly, and coming back stronger. We’ll use this experience as a catalyst for growth and improvement.





We appreciate your understanding and continued support. We promise to keep pushing ourselves to be the best version of the Copper Queens. Thank you for standing by us. We’ll pick up from here and strive to make you proud.





Sincerely,

Barbra Banda

Captain, Copper Queens