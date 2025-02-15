BARBRA BANDA LEADS NORA’S 28-MEMBER SQUAD FOR FIFA WINDOW FRIENDLIES



Copper Queens coach Nora Häuptle has unveiled her squad for the upcoming FIFA international friendlies against Malawi set for February 22 and 25 at REIZ Arena (formerly Woodlands) in Lusaka.



With the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2025 on the horizon in July, the two matches will serve as preparations for the 2023 WAFCON bronze medallists.



Häuptle has called up eight foreign-based stars led by captain Barbra Banda who will join 20 locally based players selected from the pre-camp squad of 35.



Speaking at a press conference Friday afternoon at Football House, the Swiss tactician also addressed the absence of Orlando Pride duo Prisca Chilufya and Grace Chanda from the February fixtures.



“We had a good week of pre-camp where we screened around 35 players this week. It was an intense week and a pleasure to be on the pitch. My office is the pitch and I enjoyed it to the fullest. I am curious to meet the internationals. I am full of joy, full of pleasure and I am looking forward to the games against Malawi,” Häuptle said.



“Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya are unfortunately out due to injuries and after the selection today, we think that we have a very balanced squad now. The strength has always been transitioning into the attack, we have worked on stabilizing the defence this week and give structure to certain things. The players are open minded and are picking up quickly and adapting to the new philosophy, so let’s bring it on together.”



The Swiss was amazed by the support from the fans of the Copper Queens and looking forward to seeing them at REIZ Arena.



“I expect goosebumps (at the REIZ Arena). My dream one day is when the renovations at the national (Heroes) stadium are finished, we can have our (WAFCON) qualifiers in October and have a soldout stadium, that would be the highest of my dreams,” Häuptle said.



“I am convinced that we can win the crowd and everyone is telling me that they are fans of the Copper Queens. I feel a lot of support and positive emotions and ofcourse we need to deliver on the pitch and I am convinced we will do so next week.”



28-MEMBER SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS

Mwila Chishala Mufunte, Ngambo Musole (both Green Buffaloes), Catherine Musonda (Red Arrows), Annie Namonje (ZESCO Ndola Girls)



DEFENDERS

Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Blessing Mapalo Maluba (Marvellous Queens), Matildah Mukunda (Elite Ladies), Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo (both Hakkarigucu-Turkey), Memory Nthala, Esther Siamfuko (both Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Pauline Zulu (Zanaco Ladies)



MIDFIELDERS

Maweta Chilenga, Evarine Susan Katongo, Natasha Nanyangwe (all Green Buffaloes), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Blue Eagles), Avell Chitundu, Fridah Mukoma (both ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ireen Lungu (Jiangsu-China), Xiomara Mapepa (ZHFK Krylya Sovetov-Russia), Abigail Munkombwe (Choma Warriors), Racheal Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows),



STRIKERS

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride-USA), Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Penelope Mulubwa (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Kabange Mupopo (Henan Jianye-China)