BARBRA BANDA – STILL TOP 10 EVEN WHILE INJURED!



BARBRA BANDA has not kicked a ball since 16 August 2025 due to injury…

but the numbers are unbelievable – she’s STILL among the league’s best.





Despite being out for over 3 months, Banda remains:



No.7 on the NWSL Top Scorers Chart

with 8 goals already. No minutes. No new games. Still top ten. Still elite.





The Most Dangerous Shooter in the League



Even while injured, Banda still leads the NWSL in shooting metrics:



4.4 shots per game (No.1 in the league)





2.2 shots on target per game (No.1 again)



Nobody has matched that level of danger since she stepped off the pitch.





Barbra Banda remains one of the most explosive attackers in the NWSL and the numbers haven’t moved her out of the top bracket.





Even injured, even sidelined… she is still dominating the charts.



When she returns, the league is not ready. Here we go.



Zed Sport