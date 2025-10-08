 Barcelona and AC Milan will play La Liga and Serie A games abroad

UEFA has confirmed that it has granted permission for La Liga and Serie A to stage league matches overseas, a decision the European governing body described as “regrettable” and “exceptional.”

The approval allows Barcelona to play their La Liga fixture against Villarreal in Miami, Florida, and AC Milan to face Como in Perth, Australia, marking the first time domestic league matches from Europe’s major competitions will be played outside their home countries.

The landmark ruling came after separate requests from the Spanish and Italian football associations were “reluctantly” approved at a recent meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee in Tirana. In its official statement, UEFA reiterated its “clear opposition” to domestic league matches being relocated abroad but admitted that gaps in FIFA’s regulatory framework left it with no choice.

“UEFA has today reiterated its clear opposition to domestic league matches being played outside their home country,” the statement read. “After consultations with stakeholders, including fans, leagues, clubs, players, and European institutions, it became clear that there was widespread lack of support for such a move. However, given that the relevant FIFA regulatory framework is not clear and detailed enough, the UEFA Executive Committee has reluctantly taken the decision to approve, on an exceptional basis, the two requests referred to it. UEFA will actively contribute to the ongoing work led by FIFA to ensure that future rules uphold the integrity of domestic competitions and the close bond between clubs, their supporters, and local communities.”

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin also released a separate statement expressing dissatisfaction with the decision, stressing that the approval should not be seen as setting a precedent. “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions,” Čeferin said. “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent. Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.”

The Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami is scheduled for January 2026, while Milan vs Como in Australia is expected to take place in February 2026. UEFA confirmed that it remains opposed to the concept and will advocate for new rules to prevent any further games from being staged abroad.

According to reports, FIFA will have the final say, as it is still finalizing its updated regulations on the matter. UEFA officials are working closely with FIFA’s working group to ensure future rules explicitly prohibit relocating domestic fixtures outside their home countries.

The move has sparked widespread criticism from fan groups and European officials. The European Union Sport Commissioner, Glenn Micallef, said last month that staging domestic league games abroad “isn’t innovation, it’s betrayal,” while Football Supporters Europe (FSE) condemned UEFA’s reluctant approval of the two matches despite its opposition.

In its statement, FSE said: “FSE will continue to stand firmly with fans in Spain and Italy in resisting these damaging proposals. Together with our members in these countries, we are looking into every possible option to counter these plans. By forcing through these matches, La Liga and Serie A risk undermining their own history and long-term success while inflicting long-lasting harm to football in Europe, and beyond. Now is the time for a solid regulatory framework that protects domestic competition. We remain committed to working with UEFA, the European institutions, and all relevant bodies to uphold the voice of supporters and protect European football.”

Despite the backlash, UEFA officials emphasized that the exceptional approval was driven by procedural necessity rather than endorsement and reaffirmed their intention to safeguard the integrity and tradition of European domestic football.