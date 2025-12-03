Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo granted indefinite break from football after defeat at Chelsea left him ‘mentally and psychologically’ down

Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo, has reportedly been granted indefinite leave from football, a week after he received a red card in their 3-0 Champions League defeat against Chelsea.

According to Mail Online, the club permitted the 26-year-old Uruguay international time away as he attempts to address mental health issues that have affected his performances this season.

Araujo has made 15 appearances for Barca in all competitions this campaign, with his last game ending in a red card before half-time for a reckless challenge on Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona star, Ronald Araujo granted indefinite break from football after defeat at Chelsea left him

Barcelona initially attributed his absence from their weekend LaLiga win over Alaves to a stomach bug.

However, head coach Hansi Flick has now revealed that Araujo has been dealing with private issues, with reports claiming that since his sending-off against Chelsea, and even some time before, he has felt he is ‘not at his best mentally and psychologically’.

‘Ronald is not ready at the moment,’ the German coach said ahead of Barcelona’s league game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

‘It’s a private situation. I don’t want to say more. Please also respect it. This is what I can say and what I want to say.’

Flick’s comments follow remarks from Barca president Joan Laporta, who said on Friday that he wanted to ‘support and defend’ Araujo.

‘He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair,’ Laporta said at an event in Andorra.

‘He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this difficult period because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings.

‘He’s had a tough time, and I want to tell him that we’re behind him, that he needs to turn the page because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is responsible for defeats or victories.’