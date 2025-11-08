Barcelona ‘hit by Tuberculosis outbreak’ at Nou Camp stadium

Spanish football club, Barcelona, has been ‘hit by Tuberculosis outbreak’ among workers at Nou Camp stadium.

A public health investigation has now been launched at the Nou Camp after a worker at Barcelona’s stadium was diagnosed with the disease.

The Barcelona based newspaper El Pais reported that the Barcelona Public Health Agency (ASPB) is investigating a potential outbreak.

The investigation comes after an employee working on the renovation of the 105,000-capacity venue had experienced symptoms consistent with tuberculosis.

Symptoms of the infection typically include a persistent cough, fever, weight loss , and fatigue.

The worker underwent medical tests which confirmed the illness.

According to El Pais, the ASPB has completed contact tracing on the employee with 23 people having been tested.

Three workers are reportedly awaiting test results to confirm whether they have the illness.

The ASPB will only confirm an outbreak if two related cases of the illness are confirmed.

The bacterial infection is spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

The investigation comes just days before Barcelona plan to hold an open training session at the Nou Camp in preparation for their long-awaited return to the stadium.

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that tickets have been sold out for the training session, with capacity having been capped at 23,000.

The Catalan giants stated that the session will help serve as a technical and operational test to ensure the proper functioning of systems, access points, and various aspects of the facility, as part of the stadium’s gradual reopening process.