Barcelona interested in Greenwood; Man Utd open for sale talks 

Man Utd is reportedly open to selling Mason Greenwood if they receive a suitable offer, according to Getafe’s president, who also revealed Barcelona’s interest in the player.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan in September 2023 and has performed well in La Liga, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

With no apparent route back to Old Trafford for the 22-year-old, a decision on his future needs to be made. Several clubs, including Juventus, have been linked with a move for Greenwood.

Getafe have made no secret of the fact that they would like to keep Greenwood, if United were to trigger an extension in his contract through to 2026, but club president Angel Torres has told Radio Marca of where the Red Devils stand at present:

“If it depends on the parents and the club, I think he will continue another year. Manchester’s idea is to sell if there is a good offer, we will have to wait. I think he will stay.”

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are said to be keen on keeping Greenwood in Spain if a permanent deal is done, with Torres adding on his conversations with rivals in the capital and over in Catalunya: “No one from Atleti has asked me about Greenwood. I spoke with Miguel Angel (Gil), but about other things.

The only one who asked me in that sense about the player was Joan Laporta, but first you have to sell to sign—that is the problem of Spanish football.”

Getafe has four remaining games this season, and Greenwood is expected to play a key role in them. Meanwhile, Manchester United is already planning for the summer, with a potential managerial change and significant transfer activity on the horizon.