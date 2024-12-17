Barcelona’s Yamal Out Of Action For Four Weeks

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal has suffered an ankle injury, and he is expected to be ruled out of action for four weeks in a major blow to the club’s shaky title aspirations.

The Blaugrana suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Leganes at home on Sunday, and they also lost their key player, Yamal, who has been a shining light for the team this season.

Yamal suffered the injury in the first half of the encounter before he was hooked off in the 75th minute due to discomfort.

The club has now confirmed in a statement that the young star is expected to be out of action for four weeks, missing the title-defining clash against Atletico Madrid next week.

The statement read: “The first team player Lamine Yamal received a blow to the right ankle during the game against CD Leganés on Sunday.

“Tests carried out on Monday have revealed that the player has a grade 1 injury to a ligament in the ankle. The player is expected to be out for 3 to 4 weeks.”

Yamal’s absence is a blow to Barcelona, whose recent form has been below par after suffering their fourth loss in La Liga.

The last time he was out of action in November, Barcelona failed to win the three games he missed.

The 17-year-old has been a standout player for the Blaugrana this season with six goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick opened up on the reason behind the defeat to Leganes.

He said: “The team did not start the game focused and that led to the goal,” Sorg said at his post-match interview.

“The team have found it difficult in the league and despite having chances we failed to take the win.

“Defeats like today are hard to take but it’s all part of the process and we have to work hard so things turn out as we want them.”

Up next for Barcelona is a clash against Atletico Madrid at home on Saturday.

The Blaugrana are currently on top of the log with 38 points from 18 games.