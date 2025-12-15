BAROTSE NATIONAL YOUTH MOVEMENT CALLS ON MPS TO SUPPORT AND VOTE FOR BILL 7.

After careful scrutinization of all 13 clauses to be amended in Bill 7, the Barotse National Youth Movement is in total support of Bill 7 as all 13 clauses to be amended for they are,non contentious.

As youths, for instance,we feel that the clause to bring into Parliament women, youths and people living with disabilities is timely, as previously the marginalized groups depended on the benevolence of those in authority for such appointments, but now it will be by law established that the inclusion of women, youths and people living with disabilities in Parliament is guaranteed.

Further, as youths coming from a rural area which is one of the least developed in Zambia, we fully support the delimitation exercise which will create more constituencies as this will mean more CDF resources for development particularly in Western Province and the rest of the nation in general.

It’s indeed for these reasons that we call upon all Members of Parliament who are elected by people,to represent and stand with the electorates by supporting and voting for Bill 7 so that it goes through.

Brian Simataa

Barotse National Youth Movement Chairman.