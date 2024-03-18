Barotseland prime minister confirms the shooting dead of senior induna Akapelwa Silumbu

Barotse land prime minister Ngambela Mukela Manyando has confirmed reports that senior Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) induna Inete Akapelwa Silumbu has been shot and killed at his house in his vehicle by unknown people.

In an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times -ZBT, the Barotseland prime minister Ngambela Mukela Manyando revealed that induna Inete Akapelwa Silumbu was shot dead last night at his house in the village.

Manyando said that details of the shooting are still bring gathered. He further added that some induna’s have been sent to the deceased place to gather more information relating to circumstances relating to the death of Inete Akapelwa Silumbu.

” Yes he has been shot dead by unknown people. He was shot dead last night at his house and we are still gathering information now. We have sent some induna’s to his place and when they come back they will tell us how the whole thing happened. But it is true he has been shot dead,” said Manyando.

Barosteland has recently been embroiled in a public dispute with government after some youths and royalists resurrected calls for the independence and succession of Barotseland from Zambia.-ZBT

WHO IS INDUNA INETE?

Induna Inete is the one heading SAA KUTA. This is the Mongu District traditional Kuta where appeals from all Chiefdoms (Lilalo) in Mongu and Limulunga districts are determined.

There is two Court system both at Lealui and Limulunga Palaces. Induna Inete presides over SAA KUTA (Court) while the Ngambela presides over SIKALO KUTA where appeals from all District traditional Courts (Mileneñi) are determined. SIKALO KUTA is the appellate and final traditional Court in Western Province

When both SIKALO and SAA KUTA meet to discuss traditional matters of Barotseland, this is what is referred to as KUTA ya MBOO.

The Powers or status of Induna Inete is equivalent to that of the Ngambelas of our District traditional Courts such as Lyashimba of Mwandi Palace in Mwandi, Imangambwa of Naliele Palace in Kaoma, Yutanga of Namayula Palace in Lukulu, Muleta of Libonda in Kalabo and Mutundwalo of Kaunga-mashi Palace in Shangombo. However, the status of Induna Inete is unique since Mongu district has no Mulena wa Sikiliti and he is presumed to be acting as Mulena wa Mungu but he is just an Induna from the commoners. Furthermore, he is closer to the Ngambela and the Litunga. Ki mwana wa mwa lapa.

May the soul our beloved Akapelwa Mwangelwa Silumbu who was Induna Inete rest in peace