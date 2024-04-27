FAZ AGM CANCELLED AS COURT UPHOLDS EARLIER INJUNCTION TO STOP THE HOLDING OF THE AGM

The highly anticipated Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- 2024 Annual General Meeting -AGM- will not take place as earlier announced.

This follows the Lusaka High Court’s decision to throw out the Association’s application to dismiss the injunction that was obtained by DAMIANO MUTALE and MABVUTO PHIRI.

And Speaking to ZNBC Sport News in an interview, FAZ General Secretary REUBEN KAMANGA said following the High Court’s Injunction, an inter-party hearing has been set for Thursday May 2nd 2024.

KAMANGA says the AGM has since been called off.

He however said the decision by the Court goes against the World Football Governing Body FIFA Statutes.

KAMANGA said the country will attract sanctions after failing to abide by the FIFA guidelines.

ZNBC