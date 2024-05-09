The UKA Dribble is a Lesson in Political Strategy

(I Write What I Like)

09.05.2024

By Daimone Siulapwa

In the wild arena of politics, the adage “strategy is key” echoes with unforgiving clarity.

Politics is a territory where the stakes are high, and the consequences of missteps can be dire.

The rise and fall of the original United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) serve as a poignant reminder of the harsh realities of political warfare.

From its idea’s inception, UKA captured the imagination of the masses with its promise of a united front against the status quo.

Coupled with the high cost of living and the growing recentiment against the UPND government, its vision resonated deeply with the many disillusioned citizens.

Yet, despite the fervent support it garnered, UKA faltered where it mattered most – in the area of political strategy.

In politics, timing is everything. UKA’s fatal flaw lay in its over excitement and the premature unveiling to the public, neglecting the crucial armor of legal status or registration.

The enthusiasm it generated among the populace proved to be its own undoing, as it emboldened the powers that be to swiftly snuff out its nascent flame and correctly so, this is politics and no child play.

UPND will not easily give up power after spending more than 20 years in opposition, it would be catastrophic for the party and its members. So the sooner the opposition are clear on this, the better for them and thier strategy.

The failure to secure legal status before basking in the limelight was a strategic blunder of catastrophic proportions for UKA and it is surprising that, such legal minds of Sakwiba Sikota and team could make such a grave error.

It handed ammunition to adversaries who wasted no time in exploiting UKA’s vulnerability.

In the ruthless game of politics, such oversights are akin to laying one’s neck on the chopping block and daring fate to intervene and it has indeed.

The demise of the original UKA serves as a cautionary tale for political aspirants and seasoned veterans alike.

It underscores the importance of meticulous planning and foresight in navigating the treacherous waters of political maneuvering.

In the words of Sun Tzu, “Know thyself, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories.”

The current rumors of a rebranded fake entity masquerading under the familiar guise of UKA (Unfied Knowledge for Africa) serve as a grim reminder of the consequences of folly.

While some may view this as political persecution, others see it for what it truly is – a cleaver maneuvering by UPND and a strategy failure by UKA.

Has UKA planned and excuted its strategy well, the public would have been spared the nonsense and drama we found ourselves in.

But let us not be deceived by smoke and mirrors. The old adage rings true – “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me, so it’s back again to the drawing board for the original UKA team and it’s not too late.

The lessons of UKA’s downfall are writ large for all who dare to challenge the status quo – keep your cards close to your chest, bide your time, and strike when the iron is hot and have unquestionable legal standing.

So, farewell to the old UKA, a casualty of its own impetuosity.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

For all comments and inquiries regarding content creation, research, speeches, proposals, book writing, creative marketing, investigations, and more, please feel free to contact us at dsiulapwa@gmail.com