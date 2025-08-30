Bathtub Murder: Preschool Teacher Amber Lee Hughes Found Guilty of Murder and Rape of Four-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Preschool Teacher Amber Lee Hughes Found Guilty of Murder and Rape of Four-Year-Old Stepdaughter

A South Gauteng High Court has convicted a 25-year-old preschool teacher for the premeditated murder and rape of her four-year-old stepdaughter.

Amber Lee Hughes was found guilty on Thursday for the January 2023 killing of Nada-Jane Challita, whose body was discovered in a bathtub at her Glenvista home, IOL reveals.

A Relationship Marred by Conflict

It is in the States case that Hughes began a relationship with the young girl’s father in 2021 and subsequently moved into their Glenvista home.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the household was fraught with frequent altercations. Regional NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane stated that during these disputes, the accused had allegedly threatened to harm the child.

The Day of the Tragedy

The fatal incident occurred in January 2023 after the child’s father left her in Hughes’s care.

The state argued that on that day, Hughes raped the child by inserting an unknown object into her private parts.

She then drowned the girl and cut both her wrists. The toddler’s lifeless body was discovered floating in a bathtub at the home.

A Shift in Plea and Partial Admissions

Hughes initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, forcing the state to present a detailed case to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. However, following the closing arguments, Hughes submitted supplementary admissions. She admitted to drowning the child but claimed it followed an emotional confrontation with the child’s father over his infidelity.

She cited her borderline personality disorder as a factor but acknowledged full awareness of her actions and detailed multiple suicide attempts she made afterwards. She maintained her innocence on the rape charge, denying any knowledge of how the child sustained vaginal injuries.

The Court’s Finding on Rape

The court delivered a nuanced verdict on the sexual assault charge. It ruled that the state had failed to prove the element of anal penetration. However, regarding vaginal rape, the court found the state’s evidence compelling.

The testimony of a pathologist confirmed a fresh wound on the child’s private area, indicating penetration by a small object mere minutes to hours before her death. The court found the expert witness credible and, given Hughes’s admission that she was the sole person with the child at the time of death, concluded she was responsible for the injuries, leading to the rape conviction.

Awaiting Sentencing

The case has been postponed to October 27, 2025, for pre-sentencing proceedings. The court will hear arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence before determining Hughes’s fate.