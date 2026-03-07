“BATTLE FOR THE CHAIR” ROCKS NCP AS VEEP DANIEL NYATI ANNOUNCES PRESIDENT PETER CHANDA’S EXPULSION



The opposition New Congress Party –NCP National Executive Committee –NEC has expelled its party president Pastor Peter Chanda for alleged breaches of the party constitution.





This follows the invitation of PF aspiring president Makebi Zulu to be the NCP’s presidential candidate for the 2026 Zambian General Elections without following due procedure.





Announcing the development at a press briefing this morning, NCP Vice-President Daniel Nyati said the decision was made during a NEC meeting chaired by Joseph Sambambi in Lusaka.





Mr Nyati says the committee was informed that Pastor Chanda had earlier announced on January 29 that the party had unanimously selected Mr Zulu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.





He however says the NEC determined that any such appointment must be endorsed by the committee in accordance with the party constitution.





Mr Nyati says the committee established that Pastor Chanda’s announcement had not received the required endorsement.



He says members of the committee also considered reports that the president declined to attend the meeting convened to clarify the circumstances surrounding the decision.





The Secretary General Jonathan Nganga was also cited for allegedly failing to convene the NEC meeting despite instructions from the party chairperson.



Mr Nyati says following deliberations, the NEC resolved to expel both pastor Chanda and Mr Nganga from the party with immediate effect.





He says the committee further resolved that he, Mr Nyati will perform the functions of party president until a new leader is elected in accordance with the party constitution.





Meanwhile, Vice Secretary General Jonathan Phiri has been appointed to act as Secretary General.



But in a brief statement, the Party has dismissed and condemn as malicious propaganda the purported expulsion of its president.





In a statement posted on its Information and Publicity Desk Facebook page, the party says the claims are false, unfounded and deliberately intended to mislead members and the public.





It says Pastor Chanda remains fully in charge of the Party and continues to lead with authority and legitimacy.





It has also accused those championing the expulsion of attempting to manipulate records at the Registrar of Societies by presenting falsified documents but that their attempt failed.



Pastor Chanda is expected to issue a formal response to his purported expulsion later this afternoon.