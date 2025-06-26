BATUKE IMENDA COMMENDS ECZ FOR SWIFT BALLOT CORRECTION IN LUMEZI BY-ELECTION





July 25, 2025



LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for its quick and decisive action in correcting an error on the Lumezi by-election ballot papers





Speaking during the verification process of the reprinted ballots, Mr. Imenda said, “We applaud ECZ for listening and responding quickly to ensure a fair process.” His remarks come after the Commission confirmed an omission of a candidate’s surname on the original ballots scheduled for the 26th June 2025 by-election.





The reprinted ballot papers arrived in Zambia around 14:30 this afternoon aboard an Emirates flight and were immediately transported to Lumezi.





ECZ invited all participating political parties to witness both the arrival and verification process to promote transparency and public confidence.





Among those present were representatives from the New Congress Party, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, Leadership Movement, Citizen First, UPND, and an independent candidate.





Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kasaro reaffirmed ECZ’s commitment to credibility and fairness. “We reassure all stakeholders of our dedication to a transparent and accountable electoral process,” he said.





Mr. Imenda expressed confidence in UPND’s candidate, Lufeyo Ngoma, saying, “We are confident of winning this seat because the people of Lumezi want development.”





The Commission stated that the error is under internal review, with measures being taken to avoid similar mistakes in future elections.





Ballots were later dispatched to Lumezi ahead of the by-election slated for tomorrow.



