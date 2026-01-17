A BBC investigation reveals an unusual power struggle within the Taliban, pitting hardliners in Kandahar against more pragmatic leaders in Kabul.





A leaked audio clip shows supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada warning that internal divisions could bring down the Islamic Emirate. Despite official denials, the BBC identified two camps:





Kandahar loyalists enforcing strict isolationist rule, and a Kabul-based group seeking limited global engagement, economic stability, and modest easing of restrictions, including on women’s education.





The rift surfaced publicly in September 2025 when Akhundzada ordered a nationwide internet shutdown—an order later overturned by senior ministers Sirajuddin Haqqani, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in a rare act of defiance.