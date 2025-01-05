“BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR: THE BRUCE MWAPE SAGA”



Not too long ago, the loudest voices in the terraces were calling for Bruce Mwape to pack his tactics and hit the road. “The talent is carrying the team!” they said. “Bruce, are you even watching the same game we are?” they asked during those two infamous legs against Ghana that had us looking like we’d accidentally fielded volleyball players instead and Ghana looked like they knew what they wanted, play football.





And yet, here we are. FAZ pulls the trigger and brings in Nora Hauptle, a coach who said had credentials and vision to match the Copper Queens’ potential, and suddenly, the very fans who wanted Bruce gone are asking, “Why FAZ, why?” It’s like ordering nshima, only to complain that the relish is too hot.





From where I’m standing, this is a bold and progressive move by FAZ, and it deserves applause. Let’s not forget how much the Copper Queens have brought to Zambian football coffers. Appointing someone of Hauptle’s caliber is a clear statement: Zambia is serious about raising the bar for women’s football.





Bruce Mwape’s legacy? Untouchable. His contributions are etched in history, and we’ll always respect what he achieved. But every good journey has its final whistle, and it’s time for a new chapter. Plus, let’s not overlook the elephant in the room: those constant international media controversies around Bruce. Sure, it didn’t seem like a big deal to some, but it was draining and distracting—for him, the team, and even us as fans.



Now, a woman coach for a women’s team? That’s a win in my book. No awkward propaganda battles, no off-pitch distractions—just football. And I truly hope Coach Florence sticks around to help Hauptle settle in. Continuity is key, and Florence has already proven she’s up to the task.





To the Copper Queens: adapt, focus, and let’s crush WAFCON. To FAZ: kudos for stepping up. And to the fans? Maybe next time, think twice before flipping the narrative like a pancake.





All in all, it’s a golden moment for Zambian football—whether some like it or not. Let’s keep the banter flowing, but don’t forget to celebrate progress.- Bwezani