Be humble and Accept Defeat,Readers, Critics Tell Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa



Academic Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa has been roundly condemned by readers, for his unreasonable and unjustified attacks on the “Zambia Decides” Opinion Poll conducted by the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast.





He was advised to recognise the power of the EMV Platform where his candidate Brian Mundubile benefitted greatly and enjoyed warm coverage.





They mocked Dr. Mwelwa for peddling lies about the opinion polls especially that the process was witnessed live and countrywide.





Below is one reader’s views.



“Lawrence Mwelwa Ba Mwelwa, enough of the theatre. We all watched the live programme in real time.”





“Calls were under 15 seconds: name, town, vote, cut. Clean and simple”.



“Every time your candidate loses, suddenly the process is compromised. When he wins, it’s “the will of the people.” Stop insulting everyone’s intelligence just because the numbers humbled your camp”.





“The poll didn’t fail your man, your man failed the poll. And now you want to assassinate credibility because the outcome bruised egos. Magnanimity is not weakness. It’s maturity. Just accept mbuya” 🤣 🤣 🤣