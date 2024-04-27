BE MORE COMPASSIONATE TO OUR PEOPLE ON THE HIGH COST OF LIVING… Understand the source of our people’s economic pain- Jackson Silavwe

BE MORE COMPASSIONATE TO OUR PEOPLE ON THE HIGH COST OF LIVING

… Understand the source of our people’s economic pain.

26th April, 2024

It is extremely important for the UPND leadership to be sympathetic towards the suffering masses in view of the high cost of living being experienced in our country.

The remarks attributed to the Community Development Minister, Hon. Doreen Mwamba, are extremely reckless and a mockery to the majority Zambians battling harsh economic conditions

The hunger facing our people is real. The poverty be experienced by our people is also real. It is in black and white, majority Zambians are failing to afford the basics of life and living in the new dawn economy.

Being defensive and reactive when people complain about the high cost of living only feeds into the narrative that the President and those that rule with him “don’t have a solid economic plan” to sort out the challenges.

Rather, engage our people without being judgemental and understand the source of their economic pain. It is the same people that will applaud when the President and Government does well.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ