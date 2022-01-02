BE PATIENT, CHANGE DOESN’T COME EASILY – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to be patient because rebuilding the economy that was broken would take a bit of time.

President Hichilema said there was need for collective efforts to rebuild the country’s economy as his administration was doing everything possible to create jobs and business opportunities for all Zambians.

Speaking when he addressed the nation during the New Year’s Eve, the head of State said some efforts to rebuild the economy would take some time and sacrifices which would be hard to stomach. “Fellow citizens, in 2022 and the years to come, we have a lot of work to do.

Work to turn around the economy that was broken, work to create jobs and business opportunities and to lift the living standards of all our fellow Zambians.

This is the change that Zambians desire and the change we are working to achieve.“Fellow citizens, change does not come easily, it takes hard work, and it takes concerted efforts and sacrifice.

Some sacrifices will be hard to stomach but will pay off in due course. Just as Rome was not built in a day, our collective effort to rebuild our country will take some time,” President Hichilema said Mr Hichilema said the collective effort to rebuild the country and turn it into a multi-model of success for future generations would take some time.

He also said that his administration was working to root out corruption and bring about macroeconomic stability and an inclusive environment for all Zambians.

The President said there was need to maintain peace, stability and the mantra of One Zambia One Nation because it is the foundation of the country’s democracy.

He further called for hard work to be a way of life and a source of the country’s pride and future prosperity.Meanwhile, Mr Hichilema explained that the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement would provide the much needed relief and boost the confidence on the market and catalyse economic recovery.

He said the IMF agreement shall benefit the citizens both socially and economically.