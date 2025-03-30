BE REASONABLE – SPORTS MINISTER URGES PEOPLE WHO HALTED FAZ AGM WITH COURT ORDER



MINISTER of Sport, Elvis Nkandu has asked the People who are behind the court order that halted the FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting to be reasonable and think of the cost implications of what they are doing.





Nkandu who was speaking during a media briefing at the Avani Hotel in Livingstone said the situation was deeply regrettable as it disrupted the smooth administration of football in our country.





“This turn of events is deeply regrettable, as it disrupts the smooth administration of football in our country. As a government that values dialogue and consensus-building, we are saddened that this matter has escalated to the courts,” he said.





“I think people should be reasonable and think of the cost implications of what they are doing. Imagine people coming from different parts of the country only to be told that the AGM will not proceed, people should have looked at this critically rather than putting their interests first. People should always strive to ensure they put the ineptest of nations first.”





Nkandu was also quick to reiterate President Hakainde Hichilema’s guidance on the need for dialogue rather than litigation.



“The President has emphasised the need to resolve issues amicably through engagement and dialogue rather than litigation. Football is a unifying sport and any disagreements must be handled in a manner that promotes harmony and development,” he said.





“The route taken by people who fled this injunction is unfortunate because this should have been handled without getting to this stage.”



Nkandu feels allowing the AGM to go ahead was the best thing for Zambian football and went on to urgent all the parties involved to work towards finding solutions.





“We believe that allowing the elective process to continue is in the best interest of Zambian football and all stakeholders involved. Stability and good governance are critical to the progress of the sport, and we urge all parties to work towards solutions that do not jeopardize the future of football in Zambia.,” Nkandu said.





“We call on all stakeholders to act in good faith and prioritize the development of football over individual interests. Zambia has a rich footballing history, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the game continues to thrive without unnecessary disruptions.”





“Government has no intentions whatsoever to interfere with the running of football. We had a discussion with the FIFA people before they left. Petitioners please, if you have any interest in this nation, withdraw that injunction. We will continue engaging them,” he added.





The Football Association of Zambia was scheduled to hold their elective Annual General Meeting on Saturday at Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone but due to a court order the meeting could not take off.