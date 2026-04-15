By CIC International Affairs.



“BEAR THE COST OF RECONSTRUCTION” IRAN BLASTS SAUDI ARABIA, UAE, BAHRAINI, JORDAN, QATAR AND KUWAIT.



Following the collapse of the Islamabad negotiations, and as the two-week ceasefire clock runs down to its April 22 deadline, Iran has formally demanded war damage compensation from five neighbouring countries.

Accusing Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan of enabling the US-Israel military campaign against Iran, Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said: “These countries have breached their international obligations toward the Islamic Republic of Iran under international law”.





Iravani, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, accused the five neighbouring nations of enabling US-Israeli attacks against Iran by “granting access to their airspace and military facilities”. He insisted that by doing so these nations “have become complicit in the destruction of our sovereign assets,” and said that they must now “bear the financial burden of reconstruction”.





The scale of that reconstruction is staggering by any measure. Iran’s Central Bank issued an assessment alongside the announcement, warning that rebuilding the country’s war-damaged economy, including crippled oil refineries and destroyed transport infrastructure, could take more than twelve years.





The reparations demand landed within days of the Islamabad talks breaking down without agreement. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance met over the weekend for what were the highest-level direct discussions between the two countries since 1979. They ended in deadlock, with the core disputes, nuclear assurances and control of the Strait of Hormuz, proving too wide to bridge.





Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref framed the reparations push in unambiguous terms. “The pursuit of compensation for damages caused by strikes on Iran is the non-negotiable right of our people,” he said Sunday. “Those who fueled this fire cannot expect to remain shielded from its costs.”





The choice of targets is telling. Rather than directing its anger solely at Washington or Tel Aviv, Tehran is now applying pressure on the Arab governments whose cooperation made the military campaign logistically possible.

Regional analysts read the move as a calculated attempt to drive a wedge between those governments and the US-led naval blockade.



None of the six named countries has issued a formal collective response.



CIC PRESS TEAM