Beauty queen on the run after performing p3n!s enlargement that left man impotent

An ex-beauty queen is wanted by cops after carrying out a botched p3nis enlargement on a customer and harming several other patients who were hospitalised following unlicensed beauty treatments.

Luana Nadejda Jaime, from Brazil, is on the run after being busted for reportedly faking her medical qualifications.

She allegedly pretended she was a nurse as she conducted “invasive” aesthetic procedures from her clinic in Aparecida de Goiania, in the state of Goias.

Four clients alerted the cops after they endured severe injuries after visiting the practice. One man said he was unable to get an erection after his botched procedure.

The alleged victim said he thought he was getting a dermal filler injection to increase the size of his manhood last year. According to the authorities, he “lost the functionality of the member after the procedure.”

Now, state police have put former Miss Goias Jaime on the Interpol wanted list. She reportedly fled to Europe when she was tipped off that police planned to arrest her over complaints of malpractice from four former patients.

Her partner Maria Silvania Ribeiro da Silva was arrested at the Lunar Clinic on March 20. City police chief Deborah Melo commented: “The arrest warrant is with Interpol and we have news that she is in Europe, but where specifically we do not know.”

Two other patients had to be rushed to hospital casualty units after suffering severe reactions to their treatments at the clinic. Prosecutors say both women fraudulently posed as qualified nurses to potential patients despite police warnings about their procedures last year.

Police said: “They offered invasive aesthetic procedures, without having legal authorisation to perform them, and falsely presented themselves as nursing specialists in advanced aesthetics. They are not nursing professionals, nor do they have any qualifications in aesthetics.”

Goias Regional Nursing Council said in a statement that both women have been removed from their member list. A spokesperson said: “It is now up to the authorities to comply with the courts.”