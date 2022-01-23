BEHAVE YOURSELVES! ROMEO KANGOMBE WARNS UNRULY YOUTHS

……..We shall never support erring youths or any member who wants to bring the name of the party in disrepute – Kangombe.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy chairman For Mobilization and strategy Romeo Kangombe has warned party youths against taking the law into their own hands as was the case with the previous regime. Kangombe who is also Sesheke member of Parliament has advised UPND youth to behave in an exemplary way.

“The DAO is a professional assistant to the district commissioner she can’t make decisions on her own. That behavior we saw in Kasama is uncalled for and We condemn that behavior in the strongest term. We must show that we are a responsible ruling party and our youths need to behave in manner befitting ruling party members. UPND is built on values and respect for the rule of law,” Said Rome Kangombe.

“I also want to warn members who are fond of insulting senior party members for receiving new members to the party. Party growth and mobilization must continue even after the landslide victory. We can’t stop growing the party because some members have personal issues with defectors. The party will continue receiving defectors and we have a mechanism to ensure that such defections do not compromise the integrity of the party.” Said Kangombe.

The Sesheke lawmaker has also warned those wishing to join UPND for the sake camouflaging their criminal activities that the party is not a safe haven for criminals.

“We shall continue receive defectors on principle. UPND is not a safe haven for criminals, those coming to join us for the sake of hiding their criminals activities will be disappointed because the law will visit you regardless which political party you belong to.” Warned Romeo Kangombe