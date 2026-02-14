BEIJING BACKS HAVANA! CHINA VOWS LIFELINE FOR CRISIS-HIT CUBA



China has pledged to stand firmly behind Cuba, promising support “in the best way possible” as the island battles a deepening energy crisis and mounting pressure from tightened United States restrictions.





Beijing signalled it would strengthen cooperation with Havana at a time when power shortages and economic strain are testing the country’s resilience. The show of solidarity comes as Washington’s tougher measures continue to squeeze the Cuban economy.





Chinese officials framed the move as part of their long-standing partnership, while critics see it as a bold geopolitical message amid escalating global tensions.





With blackouts biting and resources stretched thin, Cuba could soon be leaning heavily on its powerful ally in the East as it navigates one of its toughest periods in recent years.