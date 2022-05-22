Judith Kabemba Writes…..

Being Methodical Will Cost You, A little Dictatorship of Retiring All Bad Eggs in National Interest is Ok in African Politics

Remember removing them from power was a means of having them face the tenacity of the law. The end is having them caged for the atrocities committed against the Zambians

Mr President, you cannot fight a group of thieves who have a systematic way of shielding their crimes with a soft heart.

Forget about being methodical and make brave decisions. Clean up the judiciary , this you need to do now. Don’t worry about the rule of law. This is Africa. A use a little dictatorship to help clean up the mess in ensuring that the judiciary is cleased is ok . Such example is retiring of all bad eggs in national interest and bring in new minds and also carry out departmental transfers to clean the system

Get rid of all those PF corrupt individuals you are still keeping in key positions. They are frustrating your efforts .

What’s your fear kanshi ba kateka? Why are you still keeping them? This delay will cost you.

Whatever good you will do maybe obstructed with the anger people will have towards you if your government fails to deal with corrupt individuals.

No more bargaining, No more immunity , People want to see criminals in jail. Please be our Kagame