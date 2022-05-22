Judith Kabemba Writes…..
Being Methodical Will Cost You, A little Dictatorship of Retiring All Bad Eggs in National Interest is Ok in African Politics
Remember removing them from power was a means of having them face the tenacity of the law. The end is having them caged for the atrocities committed against the Zambians
Mr President, you cannot fight a group of thieves who have a systematic way of shielding their crimes with a soft heart.
Forget about being methodical and make brave decisions. Clean up the judiciary , this you need to do now. Don’t worry about the rule of law. This is Africa. A use a little dictatorship to help clean up the mess in ensuring that the judiciary is cleased is ok . Such example is retiring of all bad eggs in national interest and bring in new minds and also carry out departmental transfers to clean the system
Get rid of all those PF corrupt individuals you are still keeping in key positions. They are frustrating your efforts .
What’s your fear kanshi ba kateka? Why are you still keeping them? This delay will cost you.
Whatever good you will do maybe obstructed with the anger people will have towards you if your government fails to deal with corrupt individuals.
No more bargaining, No more immunity , People want to see criminals in jail. Please be our Kagame
I have said this same thing time without counting. I am glad there are serious Zambians like you Judith to make HH7 think about the way to deal with the mafias this country has produced.
Even if it means one year of no rule of law to deal with gassers, thieves, looters and plunderers so be it.
You think that it is that easy?
Sorry Judith Kabemba, I do not know you but when I read your words I was reminded of the advice a certain king of Israel received from his wife when he complained that a certain man was giving him sleepless nights. ‘You are the king, ala! Do something!’
Upnd government not easy to see such problems.
Spot on Judy, you are a good woman that means well for this country. That is what we call constructive criticism, thank you for that madam. You mean well for this country and HH must listen. This is the type of people that should be joining UPND.
Well said Madam Judith.
We must realise that we are in africa and not europe! We admire Rwanda’s massive transformation into a very successful Nation. One of the best performing nations in africa if not the best. Who is their leader? Paul Kagame’s leadership. The one who recently visited our country! Why cant we learn from Leaders like Paul Kagame and how they fought this Corruption scouge.
These plunderers are pipo with alot of money and you know very well that on earth money answers all things. You can even use money to buy prayers and so called blessings from a pastor. These plunderers are now using huge sums of monies to fight back corrupting judges and law enforcement officers.
You cant find criminals by being methodical……Use the language they will that befits them….A language that befits criminals