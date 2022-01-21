By Fanny Kalonda

MMD president Nevers Mumba has commended the government for showing accountability in the manner in which contracts are given and public resources are managed.

“We [Bembas] are not a confused tribe that all we have are insults, no,” stressed Mumba.

Featuring on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme on Monday night, Mumba added that President Hakainde Hichilema was focusing on uniting the country and ensuring that the economy was rebuilt, which the MMD supported.

“We are working with the new dawn government because they have shown accountability in the manner in which contracts are given,” he said.

And Mumba urged the Church to be united and speak against the use of vulgar language in the name of idioms.

He said the Church needed to come together and be united so that when they spoke the government also responded.

“The Church should come out and put their foot down because this is not an immoral country, but Zambia believes in morality both in speech and in action. For example, there is a certain language that a husband and wife can use in the bedroom and cannot be used on a bus going to the Copperbelt because there are certain places where certain words can be used and it is not everywhere,” Mumba said.

“What you cannot say to your mother, don’t say it. And what you cannot say to your father, don’t say it. So, I feel like the Church must have stepped in like last week and condemn insulting words called idioms which they put on us as Bembas. We are not a confused tribe that all we have are insults, no. Those are used in specific circumstances. They are cultural heritage that define where we come from. The audience time and place should be chosen.”

Mumba said there was need to practice politics that would build the nation and not just make noise.

He said there was also need for politicians to prioritise the needs of the people instead of just attacking whatever the government initiated.

“There is need for politicians to practice politics that build the nation and not just make noise and show Zambians that they are there. Let’s be mature enough to deal with the issues that affect the Zambian people,” said Mumba.