BEMBAS ARE MAJORITY IN CABINET – NKANDU





By Mubanga Mubanaga



UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says President Hakainde Hichilema is running the most inclusive government, with nine Cabinet ministers from the Bemba region out of a 27-member Cabinet.



And Nkandu said Nkana Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu’s blood was still PF and the UPND did not expect him to praise them.





Last week, Mpundu alleged that the UPND government was the worst since Zambia got its independence and accused them of dividing the country across political and regional lines, among other allegations.





Reacting to Mpundu’s assertions, Nkandu – who is Kaputa member of parliament (UPND) and also youth and sports minister – defended President Hichilema as running an inclusive government. He cited the composition



