BEN LOMBE IS MY MAN, THE BEST “QUEEN B” EVER- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali



BEN LOMBE IS MY MAN, THE BEST “QUEEN B” EVER.

While some of you are nursing hangovers, I found him busy working and his salon was fully packed. Ben Lombe, AKA, “Queen B”, is arguably one of the best Hair fashion artists in the Country and beyond.

He has branded himself as “Queen B” to fit into his market and sell his products and services.

Very few people have accomplished what Ben has achieved, that’s why some wannabes fight him, to pull him down, but when you are good – you are good, nothing can bring you down.

As far as I am concerned, this guy deserves nothing but support and love. Personally I will always respect and celebrate this guy and all those who embrace who they are, work hard and shine among the rest.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!