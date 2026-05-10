BEN LOMBE SHOULD REPORT REV. WALTER MWAMBAZI TO POLICE FOR CYBER HARASSMENT AND BULLYING ~ CHILUFYA TAYALI





Being a reverend or self-styled church leader does not give anyone the authority to go on social media and act as judge, jury, and executioner over another person’s life and reputation.





Walter Mwambazi was highly opinionated, publicly judgmental, and condemnatory in a manner that exposed Ben Lombe to ridicule and humiliation — to the extent that it could affect his personal life and public standing. That is not responsible leadership; it is reckless and harmful conduct.





Let’s call it what it appears to be: targeted harassment. Publishing someone’s name and photograph in that context was not accidental — it was deliberate and directed.





What makes the situation worse is that, instead of issuing a clear and sincere apology, the article was quietly edited to remove Ben Lombe’s name, as though that somehow erases the damage already caused. It does not. The reputational harm and public exposure had already occurred.





Being a “change leader” is not a license to make reckless allegations, publicly shame people, or weaponize social media without accountability. Freedom of expression does not exempt anyone from responsibility.





The question that still remains unanswered is this: what exactly did Ben Lombe do to warrant such a sustained public attack? From every reasonable perspective, the manner in which this was handled appears excessive, unfair, and deeply irresponsible.





If Rev. Mwambazi is unwilling to take full responsibility and offer an unreserved apology, then Ben Lombe would be justified in pursuing the matter formally with law enforcement so the allegations and conduct can be properly investigated. Public platforms should not be used to recklessly damage people’s reputations without consequence.