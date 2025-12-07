Benin: The attempted coup announced by soldiers this morning has failed





Message from the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Alassane SEÏDOU





“Beninese people,

Dear compatriots,



In the early hours of this Sunday, 7 December 2025, a small group of soldiers initiated a mutiny with the aim of destabilizing the State and its Institutions.





In response to this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their hierarchy, faithful to their oath, remained committed to republican principles.

Their action made it possible to maintain control of the situation and thwart the attempt.



The Government therefore invites the population to go about their activities as usual.



Thank you.”