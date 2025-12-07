Benin’s president, Patrice Talon, has been toppled by his army in a military coup in that West African country. Patrice Talon has been in power since 6 April 2016.





Before becoming president, Talon was a very successful businessman and one of the most influential figures in Benin’s private sector.





Benin, formerly Dahomey, experienced six successful military coups between 1963 and 1972, as well as two unsuccessful attempts. The country became independent from France on 1 August 1960.





At this moment, there are four West African countries under military rule, namely Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. Benin becomes the fifth after today’s coup.