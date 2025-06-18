Benjamin Netanyahu says he doesn’t rule out eliminating Iran’s supreme leader

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out the possibility of targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as part of Israel’s ongoing military operations.

During the interview with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Netanyahu asserted that eliminating Khamenei would not escalate the conflict but rather bring it to an end.

He described Iran’s leadership as pushing the region toward a “forever war” and accused Tehran of driving the Middle East to the “brink of nuclear war.”

According to him, the current Iranian regime is known for bombing buildings, killing people and spreading terrorism.

“The forever war is what Iran wants, and they are bringing this to the brink of nuclear war. In fact what Israel is doing, is preventing this,” Netanyahu told ABC.

He emphasized that the greatest danger to the peace of the world is the current Iran regime having nuclear weapons

“We are preventing the most horrific war imaginable and we are bringing peace to the Middle East,” he defended Israel’s attacks on Iran.