Benjamin Netanyahu Shocks many with how he refers to Donald Trump’s bombing of Iranian nuclear sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu tagged the move as a “historic” and “bold” move, and a critical step in neutralizing what he described as “the world’s most dangerous regime.”

The strikes, which targeted Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, marked a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and drew global attention to the volatile Middle East.

In a video address released early Sunday, Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump and emphasized the close coordination between the two nations.

“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapon,” Netanyahu told the press.

“His leadership today has created a pivot in history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace,” he continued his address.

Netanyahu also acknowledgedthe friendship he has with Trump saying “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”