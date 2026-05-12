Benni McCarthy Breaks Silence on Bafana Bafana Job

Hugo Broos is expected to leave Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament will take place in North America.

The Belgian coach revived South Africa’s national team. He guided the side to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Moreover, he restored belief and consistency within the squad. As a result, Bafana Bafana now competes strongly again.

McCarthy Addresses Coaching Speculation

Benni McCarthy has emerged as a possible replacement for Broos. Meanwhile, SAFA is expected to begin discussions about the next coach.

Several high-profile names have entered the conversation. These include Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena.

McCarthy recently addressed the rumours publicly. He admitted the national team role would interest him.

“I think a lot of people will be interested in the job to coach Bafana. But if I’m asked, of course I would. It’s my country. It’s the national team,” McCarthy told KICK OFF Magazine.

Club Football Still Appeals

However, McCarthy revealed he still enjoys the intensity of club football. He explained that daily involvement motivates him more.

“So, yeah, if the chance comes, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to coach my national team. But maybe not the next job after the World Cup because I miss club football,” he added.

“…because there is too much time in between matches for the national team,” McCarthy added.

Despite that, McCarthy praised the current Bafana Bafana squad. He believes the team has the talent to succeed.

“So it’s a very good time to achieve things with this group of players, with the calibre and quality that they have,” he said.

The 47-year-old also admitted timing could influence his decision. That could happen if SAFA approaches him after the World Cup.