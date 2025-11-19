🔥 BENNI McCARTHY UNDER FIRE AFTER KENYA’S 8–0 HUMILIATION — BUT SOME SAY “HE’S STILL THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO KENYAN FOOTBALL” 🔥





Benni McCarthy is facing massive backlash after Kenya suffered a shocking 8–0 defeat to Senegal, one of the heaviest losses in the team’s modern history. Critics say the performance showed poor defensive structure, no midfield control, and a complete collapse of the game plan.





What critics are saying:



Benni’s tactics were “too open” against a powerful Senegalese team.



Kenya looked disorganised, especially at the back, with defenders caught out of position repeatedly.





Some fans believe he underestimated Senegal’s pace and physicality.



Others say his substitutions came too late to change anything.





Despite the anger, a large group of fans and analysts are defending him, arguing that the heavy loss shouldn’t undo everything he has built over the last months.





What supporters are saying:



Benni inherited a team with low confidence, ageing players, and no long-term structure — and he still managed to rebuild belief.





He introduced discipline, modern training methods, and attacking football, helping Kenya become more competitive overall.



Under him, Kenya has produced young breakthrough players who were never given a chance before.





Many say the Senegal result was painful, but one bad night shouldn’t overshadow the progress and professionalism he’s brought to the national setup.





Fans are divided — some calling for accountability, others urging patience. But one thing is clear:





Benni McCarthy’s chapter with Kenya is far from over… and the pressure is now higher than ever.