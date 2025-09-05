Benni McCarthy’s coaching journey continues to inspire across continents. After a decorated playing career, he transitioned into management with bold ambition. His rise began at Cape Town City, where he showcased tactical awareness and sharp leadership.

McCarthy then joined Manchester United as a first-team coach, working with some of football’s biggest stars. His impact at Old Trafford raised his global reputation and cemented him as a respected tactician. Seeking new challenges, he embraced the opportunity to lead Kenya’s national team.

Many doubted the move, but McCarthy quickly proved his ability to adapt. His fearless approach and eye for attacking football excited Kenyan supporters. With relentless energy, he instilled confidence, discipline, and belief in the Harambee Stars. Now, his journey in East Africa has reached a special milestone.

Benni McCarthy wins a special award in Kenya

Recently, McCarthy received the prestigious Coach of the Month award in Kenya. The honour reflects his immediate influence on the Harambee Stars. In just months, the team has shown grit, attacking flair, and defensive resilience. Kenyan fans admire his passion, while players thrive under his detailed guidance.

McCarthy’s energy has lifted both the dressing room and the stands. Sharing the news on Instagram, he expressed heartfelt gratitude. He wrote, “So grateful to be awarded Coach of the Month. Thanks to my technical team and players for all their hard work. A special thanks to the fans for all the support they give us.” His words revealed both humility and joy.

McCarthy emphasised teamwork and respect for the supporters. The award signals more than personal success. It shows Kenya’s football is entering an exciting new chapter. With McCarthy at the helm, the Harambee Stars have growing belief. His early success suggests that even bigger triumphs could soon follow.

Fans celebrate with him

After Benni McCarth shared the news of his special award in Kenya, fans from South Africa and Kenya wished him well.

@Collins “You made us to be proud of the National team🇰🇪💪.”

@Michael Akala Omuka “May God bless you so much I came back to My Harambee Stars , you picked it from very far. We’re very far already. I wish I could take you forever as our Kenyan coach. God bless you brother, father and coach.🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 @bennimac17”

@Drey “This man is exceptional. Kenya won the bet 🙌. Can’t wait seeing him in club levels conquering football”

@Okoth Opiyo “You have transformed our National team. U have rejuvinated our pride. Thank you Coach Benny. We love u. 🇰🇪”

@Samwel Ooga Nyagaka “Whoever appointed mccarthy knew exactly what he was doing and it has worked so well..Benny Mccarthy has a great pull”