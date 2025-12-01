Best-selling author Cathi Hanauer splits from husband to have more freedom but ex continues to pay her monthly stipend and health insurance

A best-selling author who made her name writing about relationships has revealed she split up from her husband for more freedom, while admitting that he is still footing her bills.

Cathi Hanauer, 63, separated from New York Times journalist husband Daniel Jones, also 63, 30 years on from their 1992 wedding, after growing apart. The couple shares two children.

Hanauer said that before the wedding, she grew uneasy about committing to a monogamous life with Jones, but her former spouse persuaded her to go through with the traditional “forsaking all others” vows.

Their relationship came under strain after their offspring left home for college.

Hanauer, who has written three novels and a bestselling book of essays, said the end of her working relationship with Jones put further distance between them. They ultimately split after unsuccessful relationship counseling.

‘We hugged, apologized for our shortcomings and freed each other,’ Hanauer wrote in a New York Times opinion piece titled We Had a Long, Mostly Good Marriage. It’s OK That it Ended.

She insisted that the separation was not a sign that their marriage had failed, but instead marked a natural and healthy end after decades of happiness.

Hanauer said there had been no cheating or arguing prior to her split with Jones, admitting that her children were upset by the split, but says they have since come around.



She said she has enjoyed numerous dates as a single woman, including time spent with a retired cop, an engineer, a doctor, and a TV producer.

Meanwhile, Jones has a new girlfriend whom Hanauer says she gets along well with.

But Hanauer also revealed that she and Jones have not formally divorced.

She said the couple had managed to strike an agreement without lawyers that ‘feels fair to us both.’

Hanauer said Jones continues to pay for her health insurance and also gives her a monthly stipend.

She justified her reliance on her ex by saying the writing that they did together helped boost Jones’s career too.

The couple created The Times’s smash-hit Modern Love column, where readers share deeply personal stories about love, marriage, and divorce.