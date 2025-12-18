“BETRAYAL IN PARLIAMENT!” Voters Warned to DUMP Bill 7 MPs in 2026 as Public Fury Explodes





Citizens have been urged to think carefully before re-electing Members of Parliament who supported the controversial Bill 7, with strong warnings that such MPs have fundamentally betrayed the trust of their electorates. The call comes amid growing public anger over the passage of the bill, which critics say mirrors the widely rejected Bill 10 in both intent and substance.





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has launched a scathing attack on MPs who voted in favour of Bill 7, accusing them of prioritising power consolidation over the will and welfare of ordinary Zambians. Njobvu said the bill represents a direct assault on democratic principles and should alarm every voter ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He argued that by endorsing Bill 7, MPs effectively turned their backs on the people who sent them to Parliament. According to Njobvu, such leaders have forfeited their moral authority and should not be entertained when they return to the electorate seeking another mandate. “This is a clear betrayal, and voters must respond decisively at the ballot,” he said.





Njobvu further noted that Bill 7 suffers from the same fundamental flaws that caused Bill 10 to be roundly condemned by citizens, civil society, and governance experts. He maintained that the amendment process lacked inclusivity, transparency, and adequate public consultation, making it illegitimate in both spirit and practice.





The DU leader emphasized that his party opposed Bill 7 from its inception, citing not only procedural deficiencies but also the questionable timing of the proposed constitutional changes. He warned that rushed amendments driven by political convenience undermine constitutionalism and weaken public trust in democratic institutions.





Adding weight to the criticism, Kafulafuta Independent MP Jeffrey Mulebwa publicly distanced himself from the bill, stating that he refused to support it because it did not serve the interests of his constituents. Mulebwa said his duty was to the people, not to political pressure or expediency, and maintained that Bill 7 failed that basic test.





Both Njobvu and Mulebwa were speaking during a televised discussion on Millennium TV last night, where the issue sparked intense debate. Their remarks have since fueled an already simmering public backlash.





On social media, frustration and anger toward MPs who backed Bill 7 are mounting, with many citizens openly vowing to vote them out in 2026. The message from the public is increasingly blunt: those who ignored the people’s voice on Bill 7 should prepare to face the consequences at the polls.



