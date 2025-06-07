“BETRAYED BY FAZ: NATIONAL TEAM DUMPED LAST MINUTE — NO TRIP, NO PAY, NO RESPECT!”





In a stunning and embarrassing turn of events, the Senior Men’s National Football Team has publicly condemned the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for what they describe as a lack of respect, poor communication, and total disregard for their commitment to national duty.





In a strongly worded official statement released today, the national team players exposed shocking details of how they were left stranded after responding to a national call-up only to be informed at the last minute that the international trip had been unceremoniously cancelled.





“On Monday, we were informed through the Team Manager that the trip had been cancelled by the FAZ Executive,” the players revealed.





This cancellation came after both locally based and foreign-based players had made travel arrangements and assembled in Lusaka, ready to represent the country with pride and honor. The players emphasized that despite enduring a grueling football season and dealing with unpaid dues, they still answered the call to serve a testament to their patriotism and discipline





“Despite being owed substantial unpaid dues, we have never allowed financial issues to affect our willingness to represent Zambia.”





The players’ statement makes it clear: their loyalty to the badge and the people of Zambia is unwavering, but that loyalty is being stretched thin by repeated administrative failures and blatant disrespect from the very institution tasked with managing the beautiful game in Zambia.



June 6