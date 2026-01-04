‘Betrayed his base’: MAGA in full revolt against Trump over Venezuela attack

A number of prominent MAGA voices came out against President Donald Trump Saturday over his administration’s unprecedented attack on Venezuela, including one MAGA lawmaker who argued the attack had left “most Americans enraged.”

“Americans’ disgust with our own government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) in a social media post on X. “This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

In conjunction with law enforcement, the U.S. military carried out an operation early Saturday morning to capture Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro – indicted in the United States on drug-trafficking charges – that included large-scale strikes on the nation’s capital, Caracas. Trump later announced that the United States would “run the country” until a transfer of power could be facilitated.

The news was not met well with many in the MAGA movement, including prominent podcaster and MAGA influencer Candace Owens, who suggested the Trump administration had carried out the attack “at the behest of globalist psychopaths.”

“Venezuela has been ‘liberated’ like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated,’ Owens wrote in a social media post on X. “The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of globalist psychopaths. That’s it. That’s what is happening, always, everywhere.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), while certainly not a member of the MAGA movement, has rhetorically supported some of the ideology that has been championed by many prominent MAGA supporters, particularly the opposition to military interventionism. And by that metric, Khanna argued, Trump had “betrayed” his supporters in greenlighting the attack on Venezuela.

“Donald Trump betrayed his MAGA base today launching a war of choice to bring regime change in Venezuela,” Khanna wrote in a social media post on X.

“We keep voting against dumb wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, & Libya. But our Presidents bow to a foreign policy blob committed to militarism. They get us entangled in conflicts abroad, while ignoring the lack of good jobs and high costs for Americans at home.”